Worcester police investigating after video shows officer appearing to strike person strapped to gurney

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of one of their own officers.

Video shows part of a confrontation where the officer appears to slap a person strapped to a gurney in the head.

The video was caught on camera by a witness driving through the scene.

The police department claims the man spit at officers during the altercation. It is unclear how it began in the first place.

Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent responded to the video saying in part:

“The incident has been referred to the Bureau of Professional Standards for investigation. We hold our officers to the highest standard and are fully committed to investigating every complaint, regardless of its source.”

