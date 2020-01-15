Worcester police investigating after woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 167 Chandler St. around 9:15 p.m. found an unconscious woman in the roadway, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. She is said to be in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle that was traveling east on Chandler St. had stopped to let the victim cross when a car traveling west struck the victim and kept driving, police said.

Investigators are working to track down the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 508-799-8674.

