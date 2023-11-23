WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A massage parlor in Worcester was taped off on Thursday as police launched a death investigation on Pleasant Street.

Officers could be seen blocking the entrance to Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant Street on Thanksgiving, after the Worcester Police Department responded to the scene sometime during the early afternoon.

Details on the nature of the death have not yet been released, with a spokesperson for the department only confirming that a death investigation was underway and that additional info would be released later in the day.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

