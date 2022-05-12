Worcester police are investigating a drive-by double shooting that took place Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Arlington Street where they found two men sitting in a car suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said they heard sirens and assumed first responders were just driving by. When those sirens got even louder, one woman stepped outside to see a man being put in an ambulance and another with an injury to his arm.

That neighbor said the man told police he was grazed by a bullet and the person he was with had been shot by someone driving by in another car.

No further details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

