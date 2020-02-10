Worcester police investigating early morning shooting that left 2 seriously injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Northampton Street around 1 a.m. found two shooting victims suffering from serious injuries, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims were taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

