Worcester police investigating early morning shooting that left 21-year-old woman dead

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 15 Oread St. around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday found the woman inside a building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

