Worcester Police investigating fatal crash involving a truck and two motorcycles

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) — Worcester Police are investigating a fatal crash between a truck and two motorcycles.

Police were called to the scene, located at the corner of Perry Avenue and Millbury Street, around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they saw the four people who were on the two motorcycles on the ground, seriously injured.

The four victims were transported to an area hospital and the road was shut down.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver of the truck was heading southbound on Perry Avenue. The truck stopped at the intersection of Perry and Millbury in order to turn left. The two motorcycles were traveling north around the bend on Millbury and the lead motorcycle crashed into the truck. Less than a second later, the second motorcycle crashed into the truck. Both motorcycle drivers and their passengers were thrown from the bikes.

One of the motorcycle passengers, a 19-year-old female from Paxton, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The three other victims are now in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

