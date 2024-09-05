WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a fourth armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in less than a month after a pair of suspects allegedly robbed a driver early Thursday morning.

Police in a statement said officers responded to the area of Lund Street near 1:15 a.m.

Once on scene, police said, officers spoke with a man who told them he was delivering pizza when two males approached him and demanded money. Police said one of the accused thieves had a gun in his hand.

The suspects left with cash, according to police. The driver was not hurt.

Worcester police sounded the alarm last month after three drivers from three different pizza shops were robbed in the span of one week.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 12. Like the most recent robbery, the first incident happened on Lund Street.

The second robbery happened on Aug. 15 on Doane Street. The third robbery followed on Aug. 18 on Esther Street.

7NEWS spoke with the owner of one of the pizza shops whose driver was robbed last month. He said his employees are being extra vigilant with late-night orders in the wake of the robberies.

Worcester police said all four recent robberies remained under investigation as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by phone at (508) 799-8651 or anonymously by texting a message to 274637. Individuals can also send anonymous messages through the internet at worcesterma.gov/police.

