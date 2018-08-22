Worcester police investigating hit-and-run that left man seriously injured

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident in Worcester Saturday that left a 33-year-old man with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of 323 Shrewsbury St. about 10:30 p.m. found the victim injured on the sidewalk, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The man told police he was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Department’s Traffic Division at 508-799-8674.

