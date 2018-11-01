Worcester police investigating home invasion

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent home invasion after a man who flagged down officers Wednesday said he was hit with a crowbar, police say.

The man approached an officer about 11:10 p.m. and stated that two unknown males forced their way into his apartment and stole some items, according to Worcester police.

When the officers went to the apartment, they said they found evidence that the door had been pried open.

Another tenant who lives in the apartment was uncooperative with the investigation, police said.

Both tenants refused medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

