WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has died in a Worcester homicide Monday morning, according to police.

Police were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. at 480 Burncoat St. They transported the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Witnesses said they saw two masked men come from a parking lot of a church across the street from the crime scene and enter the house before they heard gunfire. They then saw those two men leave the area in a car.

Neighbor Pietro Ribiero said his wife witnessed the scene and called the police. When she told him what happened, he said he rushed home to be with his family, which includes young children.

Quinsigamond Community College in the area was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” Monday morning, according to its website.

An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”

Before 11 a.m., police said the lockdown lifted and they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Sources told 7NEWS that police are waiting on a search warrant to search the home in question.

Anyone with information into this case is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)