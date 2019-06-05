Worcester police investigating report of body found in van

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are investigating a report of a body that was found in a van on Wednesday, officials said.

Detectives are conducting their investigation near Early’s Towing Services on Park Avenue, according to Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed law enforcement officials gathereed around a blue van.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)