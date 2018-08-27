Worcester police investigating shots fired at residence

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night at a residence in Worcester.

Officers responded to the area of 12 Queen St. about 7:20 p.m. and discovered a dark-colored vehicle had driven up Jaques Avenue toward King Street and fired multiple rounds into 17 Queen St., according to a press release issued Monday by the Worcester Police Department.

Police checked all three floors of the residence and determined that no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

