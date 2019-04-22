Worcester police investigating storage unit break-ins

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after more than 100 storage units were broken into over the weekend.

Police say 128 units were broken into at Extra Space Storage on Millbury Street.

When Michael Roescher opened the door to his unit, he found a torch was missing and a bolt cutter left behind.

“They emptied out, took the torch, took the cutting tools,” he said.

Roescher believes the thief or thieves used the newly discovered torch to cut some of the locks.

“I think what happened was they got in, saw the torch, and they preferred to use the torch to cut locks, and left the cutting tools behind,” he said. “This took hours cutting locks, going in and stealing stuff.”

Roescher, an electrician, isn’t sure what else was stolen from his unit.

Extra Space Storage has replaced the locks, but what they can’t fix is the sense of violation Roescher and others feel.

“They’ve had break-ins before,” he said. “You would think lesson learned, let’s put more cameras in.”

