WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a string of robberies involving pizza delivery drivers and now the owner of one of the businesses involved is speaking out.

It’s another busy night at Christos Pizza, where employees were hard at work taking orders, making food, and sending delivery drivers out to customers.

But on Sunday, one of the drivers was robbed at gunpoint.

“My driver went over there and two guys pulled a gun on him and stole his money,” said Felipe Pieri.

The delivery driver, he said, is OK but shaken up.

“They just took the money, just a little change, we don’t carry too much money, and his phone, the cellphone,” he said.

Worcester police say drivers have been robbed from three different shops in the past week. Police say the suspects order a pizza to a different address and rob the driver when they arrive.

The first was Aug. 12 on Lund Street; the second was Aug. 15 on Doane Street, and the Christos driver was the third, occurring just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Esther Street.

Pieri said he and his employees are more vigilant with late-night orders.

“Now we try to take care more with the drivers, call before deliveries,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

