WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Worcester Thursday after what appeared to be a suspicious death at a massage business on Pleasant Street, police said.

Officers could be seen blocking the entrance to Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant Street early Thursday afternoon.

In a later update, the Worcester Police Department said officers first responded around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a female “experiencing a possible medical issue.”

Police said a male individual soon flagged down arriving officers and brought them to an unconscious female.

Officers rendered medical aid, according to police, until the unconscious female was pronounced dead.

“The death appears to be suspicious,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Police remained on scene around 6 p.m., with Angies Bodywork Spa still taped off.

No further information was immediately available.

