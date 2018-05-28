Worcester police investigating 2 weekend stabbings

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating two stabbings that occurred over the weekend.

A Worcester police officer working a bar impact detail on Front Street about 2 a.m. Saturday noticed a large crowd gathering outside the Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant after several people started fighting with each other, according to police. When the cruiser pulled up to the scene of the fight, police say the combatants fled the scene.

One 26-year-old man involved in the melee, who was found bleeding from stab wounds to his arms and head, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responding to a report of a past assault with a dangerous weapon on Sever Street found a 28-year-old man sitting on a sidewalk suffering from several stab wounds. The man, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8561 or text anonymous tips to 274637 TIPWPD.

