WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating after vandalism was discovered at two pregnancy clinics in the city.

The vandalism was discovered at Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street and the Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street, according to the Worcester Police Department.

“We’ve been serving Worcester for 22 years and helping over 10,000 patients so we’re a great service to our community,” said Kelly Wilcox, who runs one of the vandalized clinics.

Photos posted by MassLive show that windows were smashed, blue and yellow spray paint covered one of the centers and red spray paint on cement in front of a center said “Jane’s Revenge.” The outlets described the two sites as “crisis pregnancy centers.”

“These are abortion extremists,” said Wilcox. “I don’t think all people who support abortion would do these extremist acts. As you know, they have been attacking all over the country so this is not an isolated incident.”

This comes as Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey issued a warning about these pregnancy centers.

“We condemn all forms of violence and destruction of property within our communities,” said Healey. “Our office will continue to focus on ensuring that patients seeking abortion care are safe and well-informed about their options.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

