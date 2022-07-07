WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating after vandalism was discovered at two pregnancy clinics in the city.

The vandalism was discovered at Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street and the Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Photos posted by MassLive show that windows were smashed, blue and yellow spray paint covered one of the centers and red spray paint on cement in front of a center said “Jane’s Revenge.” The outlets described the two sites as “crisis pregnancy centers.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

