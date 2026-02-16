WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police are investigating a water-related death of a 14-year-old child.

Officials say police responded to 8 Almont Avenue around 12:23 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead around 1:09 p.m.

Police have not identified the child at this time. Details are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

