WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police are investigating a water-related death of a 14-year-old child.

Officials say police responded to 8 Almont Avenue around 12:23 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead around 1:09 p.m.

Police have not identified the child at this time. Details are limited.

