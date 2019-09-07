Worcester Police K9 recovering after being stabbed in head with screwdriver

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester Police Department K9 is expected to recover after being stabbed in the head multiple times with a screwdriver Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a male threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire in the area of 60 Foster St. around 9:30 a.m. found suspect crouched down behind the shrubs, according to police.

Officers called K9 Officer Pennellatore to the scene with his partner K9 Beebs due to the male threatening to harm police and ignoring commands to come out of the shrubs.

The suspect,, whose name was not released, continued to ignore police commands causing Beebs to be deployed where the suspect then stabbed Beebs multiple times in the head with a screwdriver.

Officers were able to remove the male suspect from the shrubs and place him in custody.

Beebs was rushed to a local animal hospital and was suffering from a laceration to his mouth and several wounds to his head with swelling.

Beebs has since been released from the animal hospital and will continue the recovery process with treatment at home along with follow-up veterinary appointments.

The City of Worcester posted a picture of Beebs on their Twitter page with Pennellatore.

The post read, “Wishing K9 Beebs, pictured here with his partner Officer Dan Pennellatore, well as he recovers from being injured in the line of duty this morning.”

Beebs is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been with the department for 2-and-a-half years.

Wishing K9 Beebs, pictured here with his partner Officer Dan Pennellatore, well as he recovers from being injured in the line of duty this morning. pic.twitter.com/4wlnyKqeK8 — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) September 7, 2019

Worcester Police K9 Injured in the Line of Duty Expected to

pic.twitter.com/XItIrn2vyR — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 7, 2019

