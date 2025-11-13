WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying suspects wanted in connection with recent unarmed robberies, most involving elderly residents.

In all of the cases, police say the two suspects have driven up to an elderly person walking on the side of the street, engaged in conversation with the victim, and then removed jewelry from their necks, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

Worcester Police Anonymous Text Message may be sent using: 274637 TIPWPD + your message.

