WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man is facing a number of burglary and firearms-related charges after Worcester police found him at the scene of a reported house break, according to authorities.

The Worcester Police Department said Devondre Cooper was arrested on Friday, March 24, after officers were called to an address on Everard Street around 5:30 p.m. for a break in progress.

A detailed description of the suspect was given, according to the department, including word that the suspect was seen forcing his way through a door with a crowbar.

Officials said the first officer to arrive at the scene saw a male, later identified as Cooper, who matched the suspect’s description and was apparently still holding a crowbar at the time.

Cooper then allegedly fled from police when asked to speak with officers, leading to a brief foot chase that involved the 43 year old running through several backyards.

Police said Cooper was later taken into custody and that officers also found a backpack he allegedly dropped, which contained a sledgehammer and handgun.

Authorities also determined Cooper had damaged a lock and door frame found in the back of the Everard Street address police were called to.

According to the police department, Cooper is now facing charges that include:

Breaking and Entering during the Daytime with Intent to Commit a Felony

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Vandalism

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)