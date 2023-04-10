WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police officers made an arrest after spotting a suspect leaving the scene of an early morning break-in with a pry bar in hand, according to officials.

In a news release, the Worcester Police Department described how officers were first called to 427 Park Ave. around 3:20 a.m. on Monday for a report of a male suspect who was seen breaking into and maneuvering inside of a business there.

Arriving officers soon found not only a back door that had been forced open, but also a male leaving the building, according to the department.

The suspect, later identified as Haverhill resident Eduardo Duran, 41, was allegedly holding a pry bar at the time and tossed it when he saw the police.

Authorities said Duran then darted from the scene, leading to a foot pursuit in which he ran through several backyards before being caught and placed under arrest.

Duran has since been charged with:

Breaking and Entering during the Nighttime for a Felony (2x counts)

Possession of a Burglarious Instrument (2x counts)

Vandalism

Trespass

Resisting Arrest

