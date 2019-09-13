Worcester police make arrest in connection with discovery of dead body in woods

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the discovery of a dead body that was found in the woods in Worcester following a fire on Tuesday, officials said.

Rafael Guzman, 35, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court on a charge of accessory after the fact, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities responding to a report of a blaze in the woods near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m. extinguished the flames and found a deceased middle-aged white man with short, thinning brown hair, police said.

Police say the death is being treated as suspicious.

The state medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.

Anyone with information on a missing person possibly fitting the man’s description is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

An investigation is ongoing.

