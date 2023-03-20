WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested by Worcester police days after officials say a 67-year-old man was assaulted and had his car stolen while his dog was still in the backseat.

Authorities said it was around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, when officers were called to the area of 220 Harding Street for a report of a carjacking.

According to the department, responding officers determined that a 67-year-old man had been sitting in his parked Toyota SUV when a female approached. Able to enter the SUV, the female allegedly began “striking the male in the head with her cell phone” while trying to steal the vehicle.

Following a struggle, police said the female suspect gained control of the SUV and drove from the scene with the victim’s dog still in the backseat, nearly striking the victim in the process.

Police said afterwards, the 67 year old required treatment for abrasions he suffered to his face.

Officials later found the suspect had dropped the dog off sometime afterwards, with an individual on Vernon Street finding the pet and calling police, who were able to reunite the dog with its owner.

Two days later, at about 7:45 a.m. on Monday, the Worcester Police Department said an officer on patrol around Eastern Avenue received a LoJack alert indicating a stolen vehicle was nearby.

The officer then found the Toyota parked on Patch Road with two people inside, apparently sleeping inside the SUV.

After a call for backup, officers determined the vehicle was stolen after speaking with the two, identified by police as Tiffany Flynn, 39, of Brookfield, and Kyle Bailey, 40, of Worcester.

Both were placed under arrest, with Flynn being charged with carjacking and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and Bailey being charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200.

