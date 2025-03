WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Liyana Collins, the 1-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been found safe, according to Worcester police.

Worcester police did not say how or where Collins was found, but initially said she was likely with her 38-year-old mother Amanda Collins.

