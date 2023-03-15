UPDATE: Worcester police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week has been found.

In an update shared on social media Thursday morning, the Worcester Police Department said Jaelen Cannon had been located and was safe.

The department previously posted an alert late Tuesday night requesting the public’s assistance in locating the teen.

—

Originally posted on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:41 a.m.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – The Worcester Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in several days.

The department said late Tuesday night that Jaelen Cannon left his home two days prior and had also been missing from school.

Officials described Cannon as having a height of 5’10” and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Worcester PD at 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

