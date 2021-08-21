WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have located the missing newborn infant reported missing on Saturday, officials said.

The baby, a 4-day-old girl, had last been seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Worcester/Cambridge Street area.

Police say the baby was taken by a 19-year-old woman who is not a family member and took the baby without permission, according to police.

Police announced the baby had been safely located at 12:26 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

WPD has located the baby safe. We would like to thank the public for their help with this investigation. We appreciate everyone’s effort to assist us. During these incidents when time is crucial, assistance from the public can be a huge factor in ensuring a safe outcome. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 21, 2021

The WPD is requesting your assistance in locating a missing baby. The baby is a 4 day old female and missing from the Southbridge/Cambridge St area. The baby was last seen around 9:30 AM, wearing a green shirt, floral pants with a butterfly on the back, white hat with a bow. pic.twitter.com/CSMpoRVFLt — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 21, 2021

She may be with a 19-year-old Hispanic female, pictured below. This female was last seen wearing glasses, a tie dyed shirt with POLO written across it, white shorts and rainbow shoes. If you have information about the location of the child or this female, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/w0B2wIQjaa — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 21, 2021

