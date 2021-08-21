WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have located the missing newborn infant reported missing on Saturday, officials said.

The baby, a 4-day-old girl, had last been seen around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Worcester/Cambridge Street area.

Police say the baby was taken by a 19-year-old woman who is not a family member and took the baby without permission, according to police.

Police announced the baby had been safely located at 12:26 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

