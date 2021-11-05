WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 14-year-old boy was found safe Friday night, according to Worcester police.
Police turned to the public for help in their search for Malcolm Oratokhai around 9 p.m. after he did not come home.
They say he was located shortly after 10 p.m.
No further details were released.
