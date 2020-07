WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police say a teenage boy who had been missing for hours Monday has been found.

Sean Leblanc-Peterson, 13, was found about eight hours after he was reported missing.

Officers thanked the public for their help.

