Worcester police: Missing woman found

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say a woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Sandra Nieves, 48, was reported missing from Washburn Street Wednesday morning.
Investigators thanked the public for their assistance in the search.
UPDATE: Ms. Nieves has been located. Thank you all for your assistance.
— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) April 22, 2021
