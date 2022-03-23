WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with an attempted break-in at a Worcester restaurant.

Officers patrolling the Canal District shortly before 5 a.m. noticed that the windows to Maddi’s Taphouse on Water Street had been broken, according to police. Tom’s International Deli in Tatnuck Square and four other businesses in the area have also been hit since March 15 though police have not said whether they are related.

The officers reviewed the surveillance footage at the taphouse and said they saw a man wearing black pants, work boots, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a jean jacket throw a rock multiple times at the exit door of the restaurant. Though he did smash the window, officers said he was not able to get inside. He then went around to the front door and threw the same rock at another window but failed once again.

Investigators said many officers recognized the man in the video as John Donohoe. He was taken into custody in the Kelley Square area around 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the same clothes that were seen on the man who attempted to break into Maddi’s Taphouse.

He will be arraigned on charges of attempting to commit a crime (breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony) and vandalism.

The investigations of the other breaks are ongoing.

