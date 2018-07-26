Worcester police nab suspect accused in string of unarmed robberies

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 32-year-oldAshburnham man accused of a series of unarmed robberies in Worcester is expected to face a judge Thursday, police said.

Officers looking for a man behind a string of unarmed robberies spotted their suspect, Brander Blackwell, walking down Main Street about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Worcester police. Blackwell, whose alleged crimes were caught on surveillance camera numerous times, was arrested in a nearby liquor store.

Police say Blackwell is facing charges in connection with a string of thefts Tuesday and Wednesday.

He’s alleged to have stolen scratch tickets and lottery tickets from two 7-Elevens and a package store and two purses from shopping carriages at Price Chopper.

Blackwell will be arraigned on larceny charges in Worcester District Court.

