Worcester police officer accused of driving drunk on train tracks in stolen railroad truck

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester police officer was arrested early Monday morning on drunken driving charges after he was allegedly caught driving on train tracks in a stolen CSX Transportation pickup truck.

Michael Escobar is facing charges including operating under the influence, using without authority, and riding, walking or driving on railroad property, according to the Worcester Police Department.

An officer responding to a report of a vehicle that had driven up onto MBTA railroad trucks behind Pat’s Service Station on Union Street around 3:20 a.m. stumbled upon an abandoned white Subaru Legacy that was facing in a southwest direction, court documents indicated.

The officer later learned Escobar had been placed in another cruiser. Escobar reportedly smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes when he told police that he “did not know” how his Subaru got stuck on the tracks.

A witness who works for a CSX subcontractor reportedly told police that he also witnessed Escobar drive a CSX truck onto CSX railroad tracks, damaging the vehicle’s undercarriage. Several CSX employees added that Escobar was never given permission to drive the truck.

“Mr. Escobar was on CSX property for no legitimate purpose,” a Worcester police lieutenant wrote in an arrest report.

Surveillance video showed Escobar driving the truck around the CSX property before veering onto the tracks, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

