WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester police officer was pinned between his cruiser and another car while responding to a fight Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call to break up a fight on the Worcester Common at the time. Cell phone video shows the officer appearing to forget to put his cruiser in park before jumping out.

While attempting to stop it from rolling into another car, the officer became pinned between the two vehicles.

The men nearby ran over to help free the officer.

“I thought he was going to get crushed, so as soon as I saw that, I started running,” said Oscar Sanchez, who works across the street at Ziggy Bombs.

When Sanchez got to the officer, he handed him the keys to the cruiser.

“He just said, ‘Here. Move my car. Move my car.’ So, I think he was just feeling the pressure and he was trying to get the key off his chest,” Sanchez said. “I jumped in the car, put it in reverse, and backed it up.”

Witnesses said they initially called police after two men started fighting near the turtle statue Thursday.

“They were just going back and forth yelling at each other. It was like a whole commotion. Then they started getting physical, it was pretty crazy,” said Alma Martinez. “It looked like they had a tire or a garbage can rim, and they were fighting each other with it.”

Other officers quickly arrived to help break up the fight. Police said no injuries were reported.

Sanchez said he is grateful everyone is okay.

“I thought he was going to get hurt really bad. Thankfully, he didn’t. I think that’s what the most important part is, that he’s safe and everyone is safe,” he said.

He said the officer thanked him for his help. The incident remains under investigation.

