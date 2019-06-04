Worcester police officer seriously injured in 3-car crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Worcester police officer was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Grove and Chester St. found three cars, including a police cruiser, that had crashed in the intersection, according to Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people were hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)