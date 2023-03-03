WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester headed to the aptly-named Polar Park Friday to take part in their annual polar plunge. 

The event at the home of the Woo Sox is a partnership between Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Worcester Police Department, aiming to raise money for Special Olympics programs.  

SKY7 cameras were overhead, capturing a view of the festivities Friday afternoon. 

Worcester police later tweeted about the event, reporting $27,000 raised for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

