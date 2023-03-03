WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester headed to the aptly-named Polar Park Friday to take part in their annual polar plunge.

The event at the home of the Woo Sox is a partnership between Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Worcester Police Department, aiming to raise money for Special Olympics programs.

SKY7 cameras were overhead, capturing a view of the festivities Friday afternoon.

Worcester police later tweeted about the event, reporting $27,000 raised for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Worcester Polar Plunge

Chief Sargent and WPD officers plunged into a pool (water was a frigid 33 degrees) at Polar Park today. They were “freezin for a reason” -The event raised $27,000 for @SpOlympicsMA. pic.twitter.com/ymd064VOJS — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 3, 2023

