WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester headed to the aptly-named Polar Park Friday to take part in their annual polar plunge.
The event at the home of the Woo Sox is a partnership between Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Worcester Police Department, aiming to raise money for Special Olympics programs.
SKY7 cameras were overhead, capturing a view of the festivities Friday afternoon.
Worcester police later tweeted about the event, reporting $27,000 raised for Special Olympics Massachusetts.
