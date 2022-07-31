WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy.

The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street.

They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing a dark T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Information on when exactly Spice was last seen or reported missing was not provided.

Worcester Police ask that if anyone has information on his location, to call either 911 or Worcester Police at 508-799-8606.

