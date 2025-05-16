WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police department has released bodycam footage of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest last week on Eureka Street.

The bodycam video shows Etel Haxhiaj screaming at arriving Worcester police officers who responded when a surrounding crowd turned on federal agents.

Haxhiaj wasn’t arrested but two other women were, sparking several rallies denouncing police and their handling of the situation.

The city manager has signed an executive order reaffirming how the police department interacts with ICE.

Worcester police also requested the court dismiss the case against the juvenile that was arrested.

The city is now in the middle of a rolling release of more than 550 minutes of body cam video from the incident.

On May 8, ICE agents took a woman they say is an illegal alien and violent criminal into custody.

They called for Worcester police when the crowd on Eureka Street turned, going after the agents.

A 16-year-old girl and a woman running for a school committee in Worcester were both arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)