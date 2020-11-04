Worcester police release images of man wanted in connection with carjacking, armed robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection with a carjacking and an armed robbery on Halloween.

Officers responding to a report of a carjacking at a Gulf station on Lincoln Street around 4:50 p.m. learned a man in a skeleton face covering had pointed a firearm at woman and stole her vehicle, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Minutes later, police said the stolen vehicle was seen fleeing the scene of an armed robbery at Honey Farms on Belmont Street.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Lincoln Street.

Surveillance images released on Tuesday showed the suspect wearing a W.B. Mason beanie and tattoos covering one of his hands.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

