Worcester police release photos of violent robbery suspect

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help finding a man who beat a local convenience store clerk and stole money from the register late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Honey Farms on Millbury Street about 11:30 p.m. spoke with the clerk, who said a man had just entered the store, repeatedly assaulted him, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Worcester police shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

