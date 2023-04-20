WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Worcester resident wounded in a shooting has died of his injuries, marking the city’s first homicide of the year, according to officials.

The Worcester Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that the male victim had died nearly a week-and-a-half after the April 9 shooting on Dorchester Street.

Officials previously said an arrest had been made in connection with the incident, with Izaiha Quintal, 20, arrested at a hospital soon afterwards.

The police department stated Quintal was charged with:

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Misleading a Police Investigation

His arrest came after officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, discovering the victim in a white Infiniti at the intersection of Barclay and Dorchester streets.

Authorities have not yet identified the 24 year old as their investigation continues.

