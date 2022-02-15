WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for two teens who did not come home from school on Tuesday.

Aseani McClain-Hines, 14, was last seen wearing a red jacket, jeans and red Ugg boots. She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wears glasses.

Jacob Maldonado, 13, was last seen on Russell Street, police say. He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

Police did not say whether they believe the children are together or not.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

