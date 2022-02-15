WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help in their search for two teens who did not come home from school on Tuesday.

Aseani McClain-Hines, 14, was last seen wearing a red jacket, jeans and red Ugg boots. She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wears glasses.

Jacob Maldonado, 13, was last seen on Russell Street, police say. He is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

Police did not say whether they believe the children are together or not.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox