WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

Police say 1-year-old Liyana Collins is likely with her mother Amanda Collins, but might be in danger. Officials say attempts to contact Amanda have been unsuccessful.

Police say she was last seen in an apartment on Belmont Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact 508-799-8606 or 911.

