WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are looking to identify the man and woman on a motorcycle they say were involved in a road rage incident.

Officials say the incident escalated and the woman attacked another woman driving a car.

Jordan Beckles works at the Speedway along Busy Park Avenue, where the incident happened on July 15.

“I hear a lot of beeping horns, especially 10 hour days, easily yeah,” Beckles said. “Sometimes people need to mind their business.”

Investigators say a woman driving a car thought the motorcycle got too close to her and alerted the bikers, possibly honking her horn at them.

From there, detectives say the road rage began. Whenever the motorcycle and car stopped at a red light, the people would argue.

“Its ridiculous. Ridiculous. People don’t think before they act,” Ed Lemanski said, who lives near the scene of the incident.

The driver of the car pulled into a business to get away from the motorcycle, but the bike followed her. Police say both women confronted each other when the woman on the bike took off her helmet and struck the female driver.

“Its just outrageous. There’s no reason to be angry like that when you’re driving,” Judith Jones said, who drives near the scene of the incident.

Officers say the victim suffered a neck injury and was taken to the hospital, meanwhile, the bikers took off.

Investigators think the distinctive tattoos on the female biker’s back and arms are easily recognizable and should help locate her and the other biker.

“Its crazy. Lots of cars, lots of noise and people going in all directions. So many lanes. You have to be on your guard,” Jones said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)