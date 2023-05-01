WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were still searching for two men on Monday after police said the men threw food and smashed a window at a Popeyes restaurant in Worcester after trying to order an item was sold out over the weekend.

Police said they responded to the Popeyes location on Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, where witnesses said two men first tried to order the item through the drive-thru.

“They were told that an item was not available, and responded by threatening the clerk and entering the restaurant,” police said.

Police said the men entered the restaurant and began throwing food at employees, also damaging equipment and smashing the drive-thru window with a rock before leaving the scene.

Police said the incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon as their search continued.

