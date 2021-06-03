WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a 77-year-old man was shot and another 70-year-old man was struck in the face with a rock during an altercation on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mountain and Clark streets shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a large group on dirt bikers fighting with an elderly man. Upon their arrival, police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second 70-year-old victim was suffering from injuries related to being struck in the face with a rock, police said.

Both men were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. There has been no word on their conditions.

Stunning video from the scene shows the altercation between the two elderly men and the person of interest as it happened in the middle of the street.

According to people who work in the area, the window of the car the elderly men were riding in was broken, which prompted them to get out of the car.

“I heard that there were a couple of guys on dirt bikes causing issues around the whole area,” said Logan McMeneny, who works at a nearby Mobil gas station. “Then there was a confrontation with a truck, they got into it, started fighting, then there was a gunshot and I heard someone got shot in the leg.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)