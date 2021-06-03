WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Worcester police are searching for a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a 77-year-old man was shot and another 74-year-old man was struck in the face with a rock during an altercation on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mountain and Clark streets shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a large group on dirt bikers fighting with an elderly man. Upon their arrival, police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second 74-year-old victim was suffering from injuries related to being struck in the face with a rock, police said.

Both men were transported to a hospital for medical treatment and are expected to be okay.

Police say the incident was more than a case of road rage; it may have been attempted murder.

Stunning video from the scene shows the altercation between the two elderly men and the person of interest as it happened in the middle of the street.

According to people who work in the area, the window of the car the elderly men were riding in was broken, which prompted them to get out of the car.

“The males in the vehicle didn’t approve of the way the dirt bikers were driving, told them to calm down, the people on the bikes didn’t like that and threw a rock through the windshield,” police said.

“I heard that there were a couple of guys on dirt bikes causing issues around the whole area,” said Logan McMeneny, who works at a nearby Mobil gas station. “Then there was a confrontation with a truck, they got into it, started fighting, then there was a gunshot and I heard someone got shot in the leg.”

People living and working along that stretch of road said it often turns into a race track.

“Bikes, cars…basically like a Fast and Furious kind of thing,” said Jason Meyer, who lives on Route 20.

In the last year, Worcester police say they have confiscated at least 75 dirtbikes. They say 80 percent were stolen.

Police have received several tips but have not yet made an arrest in the case.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

