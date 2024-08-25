WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being sought by Worcester police in connection with a double homicide, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment on Main Street around 1 p.m. Saturday found two females dead inside who appeared to have suffered multiple puncture wounds, according to Worcester police.

Police are now searching for William Rodriguez, 59, in connection with their deaths.

On August 24th, 2024, at about 1:06 PM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a Main St apartment for a report of two deceased females inside. Officers arrived and found two females who appeared to have suffered multiple puncture wounds. pic.twitter.com/zdi2fcoKEp — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 25, 2024

Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at http://worcesterma.gov/police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)